SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

Both SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.40 N/A 3.00 17.07 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.18 N/A 2.27 9.78

In table 1 we can see SEI Investments Company and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SEI Investments Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SEI Investments Company and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SEI Investments Company and Capital Southwest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 9.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of SEI Investments Company shares and 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Capital Southwest Corporation.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.