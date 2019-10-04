SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparing side by side

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SEI Investments Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 218,652,226.23% 29.9% 24.8% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 6.36%. SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 11 of the 12 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.