SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparing side by side

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.50 N/A 3.07 19.44 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.88 N/A 0.27 108.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SEI Investments Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments Company’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ares Management Corporation has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

SEI Investments Company and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32.5 average target price and a 10.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ares Management Corporation.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.