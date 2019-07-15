SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparison side by side

Both SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.39 N/A 3.00 17.07 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates SEI Investments Company and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SEI Investments Company and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of SEI Investments Company shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. 6.9% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.