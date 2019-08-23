SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.28 N/A 3.07 19.44 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SEI Investments Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.