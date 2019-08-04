Sei Investments Company Raised Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Position by $372,284; Wellcome Trust LTD Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $35.40 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 80.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 8,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 19,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 10,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 102,442 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87 million, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc holds 365,983 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd has 4,030 shares. Tradition Limited Liability Company reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 1.18 million shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 24,361 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 7,673 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Ltd Llc. Harvey accumulated 3.34% or 58,946 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated holds 65,801 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.39% or 27.51 million shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management Inc invested in 6,586 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,296 shares. Stearns Financial Ser Group Inc invested in 53,085 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 20,143 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. 229,353 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company. Barclays Plc invested in 25,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.54% or 315,752 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 29,285 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). James Investment Research has invested 0.04% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 39,716 shares. 12,908 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Prudential Plc reported 238,800 shares stake. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,486 shares. Dean Capital stated it has 1.07% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 21,630 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).