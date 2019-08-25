Sei Investments Company Raised Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position by $706,095; Market Valuation Rose; Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Its National General Hldgs (NGHC) Stake by $3.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 141,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 531,342 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 390,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 266,339 shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 52,627 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 44,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 382,298 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 30,318 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 46,098 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Amer International Gru Inc has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 45,112 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 310,141 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 9,144 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated LP reported 1,134 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc reported 130 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 25,236 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 88,307 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 507 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 8,591 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 70,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 33,809 shares to 259,791 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 216,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).