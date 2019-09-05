Sei Investments Company Position In Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Was Has Raised; Family Management Has Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $1.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $290.44. About 268,595 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 44,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 95,832 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 50,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 639,439 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,120 shares to 9,829 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 426,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,499 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Vanguard Gp holds 10.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Secor Cap Advisors Lp invested in 0.27% or 73,596 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 649 shares. Schroder Inv Gp accumulated 120,324 shares. 11 are owned by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Com reported 715,045 shares. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 140 were reported by Pnc Svcs Gp. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 33,381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,532 shares to 95,053 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 487 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1,320 are held by Hillsdale Invest Inc. Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 9,530 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 12,930 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 22,544 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 9,563 were reported by Ledyard Bank. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.47% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 13,095 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc reported 199 shares. 88,206 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Commerce. Dubuque Savings Bank And reported 5 shares stake. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Llc holds 1,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 964 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

