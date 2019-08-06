Sei Investments Company Position in American Tower New (AMT) Has Trimmed by $10.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Stake in Moneygram Intl (MGI) Has Increased by $2.22 Million

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 54,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 370,978 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.13M, down from 425,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.87 million shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 1.64M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 184,908 shares to 309,351 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,495 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Cap Mgmt LP has 1.49% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 2.95 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 768,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 32 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 144 shares. Teton reported 0.11% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 38,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 621,963 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 29,700 shares. 79,524 are held by Moore Capital Mgmt Lp. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 1,075 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 53,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com holds 580,474 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,629 shares. Arrowstreet LP has 405,612 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp holds 2.46% or 61,920 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 23,670 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 0.85% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,434 shares. Art Advsrs holds 0.04% or 3,245 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 275,205 shares stake. Peconic Limited Com invested in 0.46% or 34,500 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 61,830 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Co Asset Management Us Inc has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 427,933 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 1,261 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 358 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 664,680 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 627,440 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 23,300 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 38,936 shares to 246,369 shares, valued at $19.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 43,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).