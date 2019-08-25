Sei Investments Company Lowered Amedisys (AMED) Holding By $1.57 Million; Northern Trust Has Increased Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position By $708,952

Northern Trust Corp increased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 7,706 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 309,674 shares with $28.72M value, up from 301,968 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $2.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.96. About 177,867 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Sei Investments Company decreased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 12,759 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock rose 15.02%. The Sei Investments Company holds 118,568 shares with $14.60 million value, down from 131,327 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $4.19B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 261,764 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). United Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,304 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) reported 390 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Parkside Bankshares And Trust stated it has 754 shares. State Street reported 685,460 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 6,799 shares. 155,504 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Company. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). James Inv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Df Dent And reported 26,750 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bessemer Gp reported 300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 150,257 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Northern Trust Corp decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 20,462 shares to 3.55M valued at $203.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) stake by 7,927 shares and now owns 426,250 shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amedisys has $145 highest and $120 lowest target. $134.67’s average target is 3.39% above currents $130.26 stock price. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight”.

Sei Investments Company increased National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) stake by 3,933 shares to 7,746 valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 60,874 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc owns 12,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Retirement Of Alabama has 37,919 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 20,611 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Ajo LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 109,988 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 15,490 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 8,800 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,794 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0% or 4,079 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Zebra Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.6% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 9,102 shares.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amedisys Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Healthcare Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: HUM, AMED & More – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.