Sei Investments Company Lifted Its Polyone (POL) Position; Pzena Investment Management Increases Stake in Mylan Nv (MYL)

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,606 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 147,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 915,031 shares traded or 48.22% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 71,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21.03M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595.92M, up from 20.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.49 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – MYLAN HEADQUARTERS SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 2016; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 115,438 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 17,903 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $106.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13M shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4,732 shares to 91,828 shares, valued at $35.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 8,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.