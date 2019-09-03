Sei Investments Company Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $19.49 Million; Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) Holding Has Upped by Boston Advisors Llc

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 34,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 93,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.67 million, up from 59,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $498.56. About 287,062 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 23,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 90,577 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 66,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 103,572 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 888 are owned by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca). 201,016 are held by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Paloma Management Com reported 0.03% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Limited invested in 2,665 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.49% or 20,351 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts invested in 2.44% or 19,590 shares. Park National Oh reported 0.07% stake. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.3% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 156,010 shares. Profund Llc holds 10,280 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 8.66 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 26,891 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 485 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 58,831 shares to 615,547 shares, valued at $151.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,714 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 3,000 shares to 11,819 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc C by 51,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,815 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX).