Sei Investments Company Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS); New Amsterdam Partners Maintains Position in Tenneco (TEN)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 64,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 194,159 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 129,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 390,277 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 227.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 65,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 94,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 28,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 596,622 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3,529 shares to 4,717 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Markit Ltd by 105,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Enel Americas S A (NYSE:ENI).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 46,864 shares to 219,909 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 18,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,845 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Shares for $566,280 were bought by Hollar Jason M.. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.