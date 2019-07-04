Sei Investments Company Increases Stake in Intuit (INTU); As Synovus Finl (SNV) Shares Declined, Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 22,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.86 million, up from 225,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 171,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 278,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 836,825 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,032 shares to 12,139 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,710 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alley Lc reported 25,522 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Primecap Company Ca has 3.90 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd invested in 13,837 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 34 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.34% or 349,090 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 7,316 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.06 million shares or 4.23% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,620 shares. 1,083 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.07% stake. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 131,896 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.59% or 9,062 shares in its portfolio.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 49,398 shares to 453,313 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 186,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,103 shares, and cut its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

