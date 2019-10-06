Sei Investments Company Increases Stake in Aircastle LTD (AYR); Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Its Stake by $1.99 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 51,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 253 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 51,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.11 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 66,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 419,487 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 353,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 160,955 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 164,159 shares to 227,359 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 114,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 266,329 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.02% or 149,239 shares. Penn holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 33,057 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.03% or 4.25 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 449,596 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 112,104 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.12% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 2.05 million are owned by Artisan Prtn Partnership. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 199,266 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 0.04% or 247,704 shares. Pacific Glob Mngmt Company reported 10,593 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 58,379 shares. Axa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.69M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 50,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 167,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 165,095 are held by Zacks Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 15,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Com holds 0% or 9,886 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com reported 0.08% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). James Inv Research reported 13,730 shares stake. Icon Advisers accumulated 69,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 109,260 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has 0.13% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 58,666 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.66M shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 27,592 shares to 48,288 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 128,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,749 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).