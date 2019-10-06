Sei Investments Company Increases Holding in Ventas (VTR); Cornerstone Investment Partners Upped Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 26,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 72,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, up from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 1.36M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2114.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 202,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 212,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66M, up from 9,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,234 shares. 168,277 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc owns 377,605 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 442,344 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Incorporated stated it has 21,011 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 75 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 40,594 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,071 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 9,001 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 8,841 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 578 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 3.92M shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru Co has invested 0.3% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: A Disappointing Dividend Increase Falling Behind Inflation – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas’ Total Return Outlook Isn’t Compelling Enough To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Was ‘September Options Easy Cash’ But ‘October Halloween Scary’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 44,109 shares to 61,935 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 158,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,295 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 165,462 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Coastline Tru Communications reported 40,795 shares stake. Montecito Bank & Trust &, a California-based fund reported 4,906 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.82% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 202 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Da Davidson And Com, a Montana-based fund reported 29,937 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc reported 92,727 shares stake. Colorado-based Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 93,966 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 746,645 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 31,280 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.07% or 6,277 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,966 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Eaton Finally Makes the Hard Call – The Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Etfdb.com and their article: “iPath Series B Carbon ETNs (GRN) Debuts on NYSE – ETFdb.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays announces the launch of iPath ® Series B Carbon ETNs (Ticker: GRN) – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46,692 shares to 337,317 shares, valued at $62.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,957 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).