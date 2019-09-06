Sei Investments Company Increased Holding in Macerich Co (MAC); Clearbridge Investments Has Lifted Its Sap Se (SAP) Position by $10.50 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 91,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.52 million, up from 995,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 235,074 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 04/05/2018 – Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract; 09/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: South Africa Puts Spotlight on SAP’s Compliance; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 184.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 50,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 78,157 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 27,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 1.42M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. $154,495 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E. 5,000 shares valued at $164,400 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Companies – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,157 are owned by Sei Invests. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 165,581 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc owns 288,815 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 273,200 shares in its portfolio. 64,516 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 13,450 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 66,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 720,101 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 6,924 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,978 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 128 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 50,000 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8,800 shares to 52,611 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 342,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,757 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 70,600 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $100.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,951 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Citrix names University of Miami alum as next CFO – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.