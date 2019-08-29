Sei Investments Company Increased Aramark (ARMK) Holding By $3.62 Million; CUISINE SOLUTIONS NEW (CUSI) Shorts Lowered By 8.33%

Sei Investments Company increased Aramark (ARMK) stake by 47.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 124,900 shares as Aramark (ARMK)’s stock rose 17.39%. The Sei Investments Company holds 386,030 shares with $11.40 million value, up from 261,130 last quarter. Aramark now has $10.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 408,759 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 163,769 shares to 32,739 valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 132,787 shares and now owns 449,346 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bull Notes For Aramark Stock After Activist Investor Stake – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML sees upside from Aramark CEO retirement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aramark +7.1% as Mantle Ridge reports 9.8% stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.06% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 3,021 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 67,530 shares. Quantum Capital Management has 21,016 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc owns 8,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. 15,000 were reported by Walleye Trading. Natixis Lp invested in 0.03% or 101,889 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 21.85M shares. 11,865 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Private Advisor Ltd Liability owns 18,804 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 32,051 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 85,570 shares. 839,780 are owned by United Serv Automobile Association. The France-based Comgest Invsts Sas has invested 0.1% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Among 2 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark has $4000 highest and $28 lowest target. $34’s average target is -15.99% below currents $40.47 stock price. Aramark had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21.