Sei Investments Company Holds Position in Arista Networks (ANET); Commercial Vehicle (CVGI) Holder Ajo LP Upped Holding

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 400.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 198,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 247,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.26M, up from 49,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $242.78. About 419,325 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle (CVGI) by 236.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 606,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.07% . The institutional investor held 863,387 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, up from 256,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Commercial Vehicle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 120,145 shares traded. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has risen 19.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 4; 22/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q Rev $215.7M; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 22,167 shares to 103,604 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 211,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,756 shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexindai Adr by 552,004 shares to 83,960 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian by 325,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Precision Grp (NYSE:VPG).