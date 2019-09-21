Sei Investments Company Holds Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM); Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increases Stake in Chevron New (CVX)

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 31,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 474,766 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45 million, up from 443,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is up 13.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.76 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 60,325 shares to 75,073 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 85,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,164 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 325 shares. Strs Ohio has 119,602 shares. City holds 0.08% or 6,887 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 22,055 shares. 2.47M are held by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,713 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pnc Svcs Gru reported 253,634 shares. 9,112 are owned by Wetherby Asset. Quantbot Technologies L P, a New York-based fund reported 22,159 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 400 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 57,274 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 1.11M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 1.24% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

