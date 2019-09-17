Sei Investments Company Holds Holding in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU); As General Electric Co. (GE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Position

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 6.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 64.22 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674.28 million, down from 70.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 15.29M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 191.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 57,995 shares as the company's stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 88,250 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 30,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.97 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 1.47 million shares. White Pine Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 95,186 shares. Tcw Grp has 4.69M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 59,603 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 71,321 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 322,126 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 0.45% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,600 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hm Payson & accumulated 338,258 shares. 246,500 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 33,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 99,975 shares. Conning reported 0.07% stake. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa accumulated 17,233 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested in 606,140 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance" published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "GE Will No Longer Be Baker Hughes Majority Owner – Benzinga" on September 11, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 17.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.