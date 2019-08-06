Sei Investments Company Holding in Telus (TU) Has Lowered by $309,616; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Stake by $5.14 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 8,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 166,247 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 174,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 338,363 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 32,873 shares to 189,179 shares, valued at $21.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 56,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.14% or 549,812 shares. Fiera holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,696 shares. Marsico Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 94,884 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 5,000 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). David R Rahn Associate Inc reported 3,225 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited invested in 0.43% or 7,785 shares. Colony Group Limited Com accumulated 8,063 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 43,671 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc accumulated 0.16% or 2,537 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.