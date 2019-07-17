Sei Investments Company Holding in Take (TTWO) Lifted by $4.58 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Raised Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 48,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, up from 122,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.67. About 186,852 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors reported 1.92% stake. Atwood Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Asset Management invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Graybill Bartz Assoc has invested 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,197 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 1.3% or 73,418 shares in its portfolio. Town Country National Bank Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 9,213 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Asset owns 24,595 shares. Tctc Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 47,968 shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Ltd invested in 15,770 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,335 shares. Scott & Selber, Texas-based fund reported 16,728 shares. 40,870 are owned by Acg Wealth. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares to 316,576 shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,078 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after going to one of her familyâ€™s theme parks undercover – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Would Advertising Work for Netflix? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,056 shares to 19,642 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 90,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,864 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate RWL To Hit $59 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management has 0.4% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 78,983 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,046 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Scotia Capital reported 17,683 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). British Columbia Invest holds 0.06% or 83,465 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 3,188 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kistler has 465 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,968 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 78,273 shares stake. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Harvey Cap Management reported 30,270 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Trexquant Lp holds 0.45% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 66,732 shares.