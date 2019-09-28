Sei Investments Company Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Lifted as Shares Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Trimmed Stake

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 91,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 1,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 70,940 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.14M, up from 69,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 818,864 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 45,320 shares to 275,475 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,057 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Com has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,610 were accumulated by Washington Bank & Trust. Meritage Portfolio has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 9,406 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Us Bancshares De invested in 265,832 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sequoia Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Meridian Counsel Inc has 2.46% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 1.75% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 337,250 are held by Valinor Mngmt Lp. Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% or 37,523 shares. 11,691 are owned by Mufg Americas. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.42% or 11,723 shares in its portfolio.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8,815 shares to 24,790 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Nibbling At The Edges For 10% To 17% Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.