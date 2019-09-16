Sei Investments Company Has Upped Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $1.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; Navellier & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $1.92 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 16,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 97,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 81,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 170,422 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 40,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 14,584 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 54,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 306,732 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapiens International Corp Nv by 48,000 shares to 92,483 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Lots (BIG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 126,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 191,042 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd stated it has 49,987 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 346 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 10,257 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 30,030 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,183 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 271,026 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Thb Asset holds 0.71% or 92,757 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Gemmer Asset Management holds 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 46 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 34,544 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 1,030 shares. Lyon Street Ltd owns 53,023 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.29 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silicon Laboratories Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for SLAB – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Silicon Labs Weathers Macro Headwinds With IoT Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Tupperware Brands, Silicon Laboratories, and Hawaiian Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silicon Laboratories Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 46,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 7,781 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 48 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 66,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated owns 48 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co has 0.61% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 85,813 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 137,997 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 7,637 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 65,028 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 470,698 shares. 11,866 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc. Advisory Networks Lc has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 133 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability Com reported 15,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 22,978 shares to 50,182 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 38,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).