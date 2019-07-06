Sei Investments Company Has Upped Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; PHARMACIELO LTD CANADA (PHCEF) Shorts Raised By 1.87%

Sei Investments Company increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 16,510 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Sei Investments Company holds 201,274 shares with $24.90 million value, up from 184,764 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 833,441 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. 6,122 shares valued at $704,703 were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J. on Friday, February 8.