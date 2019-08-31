Sei Investments Company Has Raised Monro (MNRO) Position by $3.00 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Homrich & Berg Boosted Its Position by $316,906

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 34,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 158,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 123,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 138,950 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 1,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 5,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 91,532 shares to 230,409 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 21,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,750 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 37,190 shares. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 250 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,006 shares. 53,449 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,341 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 655 shares. 281,571 are owned by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.06 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 3.55 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 244,465 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 254,379 shares. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C has 0.18% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 33,303 shares to 343,542 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 44,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).