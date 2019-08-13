Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Shutterstock (SSTK) as Market Valuation Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased Holding by $1.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 9,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 2,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 12,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 176,936 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 76,233 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.85 million, up from 70,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 36,677 shares to 156,119 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). 17,015 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Prudential Fin Incorporated has 32,538 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 28,682 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 5,971 shares. 251,500 are held by Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 22 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 589,445 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 11,296 are owned by M&T National Bank Corp. Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 18,131 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 14,178 shares. 681 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 183 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 1.43M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.73% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Fincl In has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 11,834 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Mngmt. Blair William Il invested in 315,933 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Davenport And Lc stated it has 25,362 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Robecosam Ag accumulated 75,987 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Montecito Bankshares & holds 1,413 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 43 shares. First Bancorporation owns 29,790 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc holds 67,535 shares. 1,350 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp. 66,298 are held by Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares to 209,450 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,238 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).