Sei Investments Company Has Increased Stake in Chegg (CHGG); As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $7.05 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 543,981 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 311.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 78,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 103,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 25,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 1.57 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.