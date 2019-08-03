Sei Investments Company Has Increased By $801,867 Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position; Royce Micro-cap Trust Has 1.86 Sentiment

Sei Investments Company increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 17,061 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Sei Investments Company holds 260,273 shares with $12.47 million value, up from 243,212 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 791,069 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (RMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 39 funds increased or opened new positions, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 6.64 million shares, down from 9.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 24 New Position: 15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $328.86 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. for 280,270 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 327,864 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 1.04% invested in the company for 91,115 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Family Firm Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 231,583 shares.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 262,534 shares traded or 106.23% up from the average. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: AMK,ALLY,EWBC,MTB – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

