Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $6.81 Million as Share Price Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Raised Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $467,680

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 53,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 110,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 164,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Lc reported 15,257 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stevens Cap Lp invested in 0.09% or 16,806 shares. 967,818 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. 149,611 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. The Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Daiwa Securities accumulated 2,720 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management invested in 3,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 10,961 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 46,824 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 3,525 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 21 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 43,747 shares to 59,111 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 122,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Dow posts biggest one-day drop since October as recession fears take hold – Reuters” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares to 752,130 shares, valued at $53.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 2.34M are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 3,044 shares. Moreover, Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.52% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 241,782 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Company owns 69,882 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Ltd Liability holds 2,875 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First National Tru Com has invested 0.92% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cookson Peirce & Communications holds 4.14% or 614,062 shares in its portfolio. Family Trust has 81,020 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 94,000 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,284 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.53% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Donaldson Cap Management Llc reported 53,479 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Network Limited holds 0.09% or 33,999 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.