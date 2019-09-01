Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position as Stock Declined; Csx (CSX) Position Has Raised by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 14,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.06M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 34,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 231,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 265,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 28,214 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 30,643 shares. Connors Investor Svcs owns 174,280 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,620 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.12% or 6,835 shares. Perritt Capital Management holds 5,416 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 162,765 shares. One Ltd Com accumulated 2,900 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,347 shares. Nomura owns 649,461 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.56% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs owns 800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 229 shares. Of Vermont reported 24,695 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 350,252 shares to 48,892 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,719 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36,579 shares to 75,710 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 87,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp invested in 27,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,307 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. D E Shaw And owns 2.89 million shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.08M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 31,436 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 317,600 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 1.58 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 23 shares. 407,517 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. 21,308 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,422 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).