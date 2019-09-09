Sei Investments Company Has Cut Its Holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) by $783,212; Group One Trading LP Trimmed Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $6.80 Million as Stock Declined

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 19,084 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 22,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $214.38. About 127,039 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 161,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 104,845 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 266,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO SAYS GEOPOLITICAL RISKS, TRADE TENSIONS, DEBATE ON YIELDS ARE AFFECTING INVESTOR SENTIMENT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 13/03/2018 – CASTELLUM AB CAST.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 125 FROM SEK 116; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 13/03/2018 – AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,823 shares to 17,872 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 14,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,349 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 EPS, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $149.47M for 14.41 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.98B for 8.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (Put) by 501,300 shares to 893,800 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 67,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Corp (Call).