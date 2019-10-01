Sei Investments Company Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Neenah (NP) Share Price Declined While Geode Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 115,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 72,971 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.94 million, down from 188,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 714,319 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 08/03/2018 – EFG INTERNATIONAL AG EFGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9 FROM SFR 7.4; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 15,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 208,581 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, up from 193,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 4,101 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT

Investors sentiment is 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold NP shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 0.41% less from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century holds 0.01% or 92,290 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Inv reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Cap Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 10,953 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase has 11,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei holds 0% or 4,638 shares. Gradient Invs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 5 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.45% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 117,800 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation has 2,968 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 768,160 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd accumulated 2,750 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 24,054 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 137,724 shares to 155,769 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 42,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,464 shares, and cut its stake in Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clal Enter Ltd invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Motco holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 148 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,000 shares. Private Tru Na owns 2,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications holds 9,576 shares. Oakworth stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,111 were accumulated by First Natl Co. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il stated it has 43,261 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Com has invested 2.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hennessy holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 16,203 shares. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owns 5,521 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Diligent Lc holds 0.22% or 2,152 shares in its portfolio.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 15,646 shares to 102,898 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).