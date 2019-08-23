Sei Investments Company Has Cut Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Sentiment Is 0.93

Conocophillips (COP) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 488 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 525 sold and reduced their stock positions in Conocophillips. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 780.75 million shares, down from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Conocophillips in top ten stock positions increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 474 Increased: 344 New Position: 144.

Sei Investments Company decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 12.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 16,545 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Sei Investments Company holds 117,131 shares with $27.53M value, down from 133,676 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $226.71. About 694,133 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of stock or 118,342 shares.

Sei Investments Company increased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 98,915 shares to 353,120 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dell Technologies Inc stake by 90,071 shares and now owns 103,675 shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was raised too.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.18 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 19.47% above currents $226.71 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $400 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Automobile Association reported 234,347 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 28,883 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 20,097 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 17,583 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fort LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 336,108 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 67,244 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Co holds 2,992 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 24,328 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.19% or 54,000 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 88 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 5.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips for 445,430 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 373,280 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundation Resource Management Inc has 4.73% invested in the company for 338,174 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has invested 4.28% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 138,303 shares.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 3.74M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data