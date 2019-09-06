Sei Investments Company Decreased Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Share Value Declined; As Patterson Companies (Call) (PDCO) Market Value Declined, Continental Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 228,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 221,294 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 450,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 5.36 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (Call) (PDCO) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 1.04 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.41 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 4,808 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 9.86M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.17% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 60,811 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 383,504 shares. 1.47M are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 112,900 shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 398,185 shares. Lpl Fin holds 9,856 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 363,127 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 450,363 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 144,112 shares. Natixis Advisors L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,525 shares.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Patterson Companies Stock – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading At A 29% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,085 shares to 40,085 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 260,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 25,748 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 21,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $123.50M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was bought by DINGES DAN O. On Thursday, August 15 BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 7,500 shares.