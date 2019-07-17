Sei Investments Company Decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $12.46 Million; Share Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lowered by $482,040 Its Holding

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30M, down from 247,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 163,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,471 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.51M, down from 800,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $91.2. About 238,277 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” published on October 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange to Launch a Deliverable New York Harbor Ultra-Low Sulphur Heating Oil Futures Contract – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.11M for 25.05 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0.14% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 301,960 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 3,500 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.47M shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp, a Indiana-based fund reported 25 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 672,549 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 40,301 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 16,702 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.7% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 16,361 are held by Tompkins Corp. 1.48M were accumulated by Atlanta Comm L L C. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Plante Moran Advisors Llc holds 966 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd invested in 3,865 shares. Sands Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 144,917 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 585,494 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 47,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 58,517 shares to 269,337 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Founders Fincl Secs Lc holds 8,949 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 1.13% or 30,357 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 895,803 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers State Bank invested 4.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spinnaker Tru reported 49,178 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.16M shares. Guardian Trust Communications stated it has 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Lawrence B reported 38,863 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Coastline Co holds 58,804 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 1.52M shares. 34,878 are held by Centurylink Management Company. Notis has invested 3.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 437,917 are owned by Veritable L P.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.