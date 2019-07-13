Sei Investments Company Cut Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake; Shorts at Actuant (ATU) Lowered By 7.61%

Sei Investments Company decreased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 95.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 21,513 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Sei Investments Company holds 1,128 shares with $19,000 value, down from 22,641 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 1.39 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) had a decrease of 7.61% in short interest. ATU’s SI was 2.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.61% from 3.24 million shares previously. With 255,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)’s short sellers to cover ATU’s short positions. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 393,173 shares traded or 71.59% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $231,901 activity. Roundhouse Roger had sold 10,266 shares worth $231,901 on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 806,465 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 53,061 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 8,791 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Lc holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 85 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 8,252 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 233,872 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 646,309 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 148,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). C M Bidwell & Ltd reported 0.09% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 22,900 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 8,672 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 42,963 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 8 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 20. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Sei Investments Company increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) stake by 61,748 shares to 231,102 valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Del Taco Restaurants Inc stake by 31,462 shares and now owns 86,455 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) was raised too.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.