Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) Valuation Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Increased Its Position; Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Holder Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Position by $2.96 Million as Market Value Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 322,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 97,081 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 118,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 56,061 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 174,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 88,300 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 6,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 15,152 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 269,350 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 20,625 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,044 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 123,401 shares. Channing Cap Management accumulated 1.77% or 1.53 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 2.30M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Raymond James Tru Na has 8,924 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Maltese Management Ltd Liability Co reported 320,000 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) or 715,031 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Opportnys (JPC) by 40,305 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 17,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

