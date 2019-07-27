Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Price Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Stake; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 7,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,306 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 30,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 593,162 shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. WITHROW WAYNE had sold 1,500 shares worth $75,165 on Wednesday, February 6.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Inc by 18,782 shares to 41,637 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 26,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management Communication owns 16,254 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 61,007 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 3,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 26,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 87,657 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 80,251 shares. Hightower Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 12,043 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 453,823 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.03M are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company reported 70,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Limited Liability Corp invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 288,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Llc invested in 8.95% or 138,095 shares. Monetary Management Group holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8,450 shares. Bowen Hanes Communications holds 2.37% or 990,075 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 90,970 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Compton Management Inc Ri has invested 4.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Garland Mngmt has 4.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,811 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2,200 shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.07% or 5,486 shares. Shell Asset Management Co invested in 0.78% or 655,287 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,908 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).