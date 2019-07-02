Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Price Rose While Rdl Financial Has Increased Holding; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Its Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 11,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,233 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.92 million, down from 692,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 6.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 265,618 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 4,500 shares. Mariner Lc reported 158,745 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security stated it has 54,164 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Inc accumulated 314,861 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability owns 15,886 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc owns 173,015 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,644 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc holds 0.16% or 349,824 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4.14M shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.08% or 11,755 shares in its portfolio. 4.32M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Rockland, Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,921 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Whitnell & holds 0.51% or 28,197 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Georgia abortion law: ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Center for Reproductive Rights file lawsuit – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Canopy Growth (NYSE:CDC) Stops Buying Small Marijuana Producers – Live Trading News” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 12,950 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 7,931 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 211,097 shares. Andra Ap has 105,500 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) reported 0.03% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 758,595 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.01% or 211,643 shares. 174,974 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.3% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 16,950 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Invesco Limited owns 162,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 13,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 195 shares.