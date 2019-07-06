Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake Upped by Rdl Financial Inc; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Parkwood Cut Holding

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 294,759 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 33,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares to 588,699 shares, valued at $85.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,646 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

