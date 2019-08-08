Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $2.58 Million; Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (SHI) Share Price Declined While Renaissance Group Boosted by $2.47 Million Its Position

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 49,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 242,956 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 193,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 447,356 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (SHI) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 52,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 270,294 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 217,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 35,246 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 26/03/2018 – SINOPEC’S DINGSHAN SHALE GAS RESERVES MORE THAN 100 BCM: DAI; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 11/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$10.60 FROM HK$9.40; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec 1Q RMB19.3B; 06/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $SHI Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.14; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. On Other

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Grou by 29,318 shares to 53,430 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,675 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,950 shares to 221,109 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,847 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,362 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 55,888 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 301,463 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Vanguard owns 13.66M shares. Fil Ltd has 0.05% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Arizona State Retirement owns 92,701 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 7,633 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 56,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 8,510 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited has invested 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). California-based Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.18% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 24,176 shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

