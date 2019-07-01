Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Upped Holding by $16.76 Million; Adams Express Company Has Lowered Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $14.24 Million as Stock Declined

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 322,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 219,358 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 339,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 551,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 9.81 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $154,909 worth of stock was bought by KLAUDER PAUL on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel has 26,525 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.02% or 400,492 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 211,643 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.8% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0.03% or 4.19 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,154 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 82,057 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 16,417 shares. Miles Cap reported 15,297 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 80,251 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 40,318 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $633.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 560,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,761 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Invest in SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Formula One Group (FWONA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested in 0.13% or 24,346 shares. 71,642 are owned by Invest House Lc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 20,346 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 36,767 are held by Monroe Comml Bank Trust Mi. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company reported 298,823 shares stake. Apriem Advisors holds 2.29% or 204,175 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 3.23% or 59.68M shares. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davidson reported 536,527 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 106,995 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.73% stake. Waverton Inv invested in 126,556 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc, -based fund reported 37,445 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 318,488 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Reasons Pfizer Sat on a Potential New Alzheimer’s Drug – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Sotheby’s, Array Get Winning Bids on a Big Deal Day – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.