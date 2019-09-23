Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Lowered Holding by $65.34 Million; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $2.24 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 235,573 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 100,433 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 518,376 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.87 million for 17.77 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru has 1.31M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 499,699 shares. Bb&T Ltd reported 76,684 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 23,077 shares. Bridges invested in 0.03% or 15,801 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 100,000 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 123,267 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corp owns 19,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 215,529 are owned by D E Shaw. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.69% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Cipher Lp holds 0.05% or 11,201 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance reported 582,846 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 3,806 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 113,442 shares in its portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 16,851 shares to 292,022 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc Com (NYSE:TFX) by 4,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 10.99 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

