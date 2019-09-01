Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) Position Maintained by Parnassus Investments; V3 Capital Management LP Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Has Trimmed by $2.02 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 322,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 220,468 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC)

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 378,816 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $111.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 223,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,417 shares. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.47% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1.03 million shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment reported 0.17% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Blackrock holds 13.79 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.09% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 23,306 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Fjarde Ap holds 42,383 shares. Fund Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 92,600 shares. 8,362 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 23,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 0% or 9,255 shares in its portfolio.

