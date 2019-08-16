Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding Has Increased by Df Dent & Co Inc; As Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased by $68.55 Million Its Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 49,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.28M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 232,898 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 432,335 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,527 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 237,735 shares. Goodnow Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 2.09% or 289,905 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,720 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 223,900 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Art Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.15% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 46,821 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.91% or 80,251 shares. 3,437 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Shelton Management accumulated 483 shares. 26,525 were reported by Stifel Fincl. 66,696 were accumulated by Hl Serv Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 42 shares. Asset stated it has 5,392 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,463 shares to 623,953 shares, valued at $122.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,096 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameriprise Benefits From Restructuring Efforts Amid Outflows – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Invest in SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Zacks.com published: “SEI (SEIC) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity.