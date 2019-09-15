Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding Has Increased by Amp Capital Investors Ltd; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Umb Bank N A Lowered Its Holding by $1.62 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 18,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 61,154 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 42,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 395,716 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 12,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,017 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.88M, down from 556,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 9,322 shares. Wendell David Inc accumulated 0.06% or 7,000 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Com stated it has 21,554 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 37,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 76,684 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 175,027 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 51,683 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation owns 0.06% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 47,108 shares. Hightower Limited Company reported 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 364,567 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.04% or 194,397 shares. Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.11% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is SEI Investments a Good Long-Term Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Lags on Q1 Earnings as Costs Increase – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stifel Financial Inks Deal to Acquire B&F Capital Markets – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 9/8/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,227 shares to 30,138 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 100,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,868 shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares to 105,161 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares International (IQDF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Inv Mgmt LP reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kopp Investment Advsr Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.63M shares. Boltwood Mngmt reported 20,854 shares. Nfc Invests Limited Liability Com holds 2,062 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,770 shares. Whittier Tru owns 708,746 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 177,711 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Limited Com invested in 0% or 1,561 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11,291 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 151,210 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. 326,096 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Com. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 44,096 shares. S Muoio Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Invs holds 1.87% or 2.04M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.