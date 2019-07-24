Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $5.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Symphony Asset Management Lowered Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $1.73 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 108,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,463 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75 million, down from 410,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 626,469 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 216,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 660,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 9.75M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Struggling oil rig operator expands board; adds first female director – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Offering of Notes NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates accumulated 7.23 million shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.03 million shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Argentiere Cap Ag has invested 0.76% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wellington Mngmt Llp invested in 0% or 1.94M shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bessemer Group Inc owns 4,635 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 13,107 shares or 0% of the stock. West Family Inc reported 121,138 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 85,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 862,599 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Johnson Group Inc reported 1,026 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 89,205 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 16,280 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 22,744 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 188,182 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 3,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 245,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 22,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc owns 17,884 shares. Raymond James Na owns 5,721 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parsec Management stated it has 69,025 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Impact Advsr Lc stated it has 0.44% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pdt Prns Limited Co holds 127,526 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 23,306 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 68,651 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 423 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1.09 million shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 4,610 shares to 48,977 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Inc (NYSE:FICO) by 42,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Hlds Nv Ny (NASDAQ:ASML).