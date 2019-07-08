Segment Wealth Management Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $300,380 as Shares Declined; Private Advisor Group Stake In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Lifted

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 6,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,062 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 51,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.6. About 321,776 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advisors Ltd stated it has 32,384 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Orrstown Fincl Ser holds 741 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legacy Prtn has 1.81% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Condor Cap Mngmt holds 86,027 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. King Wealth reported 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 677,815 shares. Profund Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 73,482 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 0.51% or 24,814 shares. Sather Financial Grp owns 5,200 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 0.05% or 11,423 shares. 22,593 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 16,167 shares. Hanson Doremus Management holds 0.83% or 53,519 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Scenarios That Would Make Aurora Cannabis a Buy – Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 23,133 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 5,142 shares stake. Eagleclaw Managment Lc reported 13,494 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gw Henssler Associate Limited holds 0.03% or 1,819 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 10,974 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,425 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications Ltd has 2.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 71,555 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcf Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hills Commercial Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,403 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc has 1.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 11,130 shares to 85,886 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 64,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,549 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).